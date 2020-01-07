Clear

Pompeo again declines to present evidence of 'imminent' threat that led to strike against Iranian general

Article Image

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responds to the US airstrike leading to the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, saying the priority of President Trump and his administration is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Gaouette and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended the basis for killing Iranian General Qasem Soleimani because of the threat of an imminent strike but declined present any evidence, saying President Donald Trump's decision was "entirely legal."

"There's been much made about this question of intelligence and imminence," Pompeo said at the State Department. "Any time a president makes a decision of this magnitude, there are multitude pieces of information that come before him."

Pompeo said that senior officials presented Trump with the threats "in broad detail."

The top US diplomat didn't offer any evidence of looming threats, but instead referred to past events that he said Soleimani was responsible for.

"We could see clearly everything Soleimani has done," Pompeo said, pointing to Iran's influence in Lebanon and other countries in the region where he said Tehran has denied people "sovereignty and freedom."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Tuesday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories