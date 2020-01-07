Clear

Trump appears to backtrack on threat to target Iranian cultural sites

Article Image

When asked about targeting cultural sites in Iran, President Trump told reporters he likes to follow laws but that there will be repercussions for Iran if they attack the US.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Maegan Vazquez and Allie Malloy, CNN

President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his earlier threat to target Iran's cultural sites -- an action that would violate international law and is viewed as a war crime -- after top Cabinet officials contradicted his twice-made threat.

"If that's what the law is -- I like to obey the law. But think of it, they kill our people, they blow up our people and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions," Trump said Tuesday in the Oval Office alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Trump originally made the threat to the sites on Saturday, tweeting that the US had "targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture" adding that "if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets... Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."

He reiterated his threat to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

But his own top administration officials contradicted Trump's threats to potentially target cultural sites. Defense Secretary Mark Esper emphasized the US would not break laws in its response to any Iran attack.

"We will follow the laws of armed conflict," Esper told CNN Monday.

When pressed if that meant not targeting Iranian cultural sites, Esper replied: "That's the laws of armed conflict."

Still, another top member of the administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday "every action" the US takes "will be consistent with the international rule of law."

Trump, later Tuesday, expressed frustration over what he saw as a double standard in warfare.

"They blow up our people and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions," Trump said. "They're allowed to kill our people. They're allowed to maim our people. They're allowed to blow up everything that we have and there's nothing that stops them. And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage."

Trump added that he's "OK with it," but maintained a threat: "If Iran does anything that it shouldn't be doing. They will be suffering the consequences and very strongly."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 51°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories