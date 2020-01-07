10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where US troops are located

At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town told CNN.
Qatri al-Obeidi, a commander in the nearby town of al-Baghdadi, said that the shelling has stopped for now. President Donald Trump visited the base in December 2018 to visit troops after Christmas. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the base in November 2019.
The attack follows last week's deadly US drone strike that Trump ordered to kill key Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
