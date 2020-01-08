Clear

Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour

Article Image

Country trio Rascal Flatts have announced a farewell tour following more than 20 years performing together.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A farewell tour is how Rascal Flatts will celebrate the band's 20th anniversary.

The superstar country group will launch the "Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour" in Indianapolis, Indiana, in June and wrap it up in West Palm Beach, Florida, in October.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead singer Gary LeVox said in a statement. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."

Formed in 2000, the band has become one of country's most successful acts. According to Billboard, Rascal Flatts have had 12 No. 1 songs on Billboard's chart of the most popular country music songs, including "Bless the Broken Road" and "What Hurts the Most."

Bassist Jay DeMarcus said announcing the farewell tour is "bittersweet."

"There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings," he said in a statement. "Rascal Flatts' music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!"

Joe Don Rooney, the group's guitarist and banjo picker, said in a statement, "I'm most proud of the fact that we've pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we've been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it's simply incredible!"

"There's no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can't wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here," Rooney said. "And, I personally can't wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year and make another mountain of new memories with them."

According to the group's official website, tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket with more information to follow in the coming weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 18°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories