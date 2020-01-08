Clear

1 dead, 3 injured as police search for suspect in Ottawa shooting

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one person dead and three injured. Acting Inspector Francois D'aoust asked the public to report any information about the incident or suspect to the Major Crime Unit of Ottawa Police Service.

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday that left one person dead and three injured in Ottawa.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, they tweeted. They've given no description of the suspect.

This is not considered an active shooting situation, police said in a statement. They've urged residents to avoid the area.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired downtown shortly after 7:30 a.m., Ottawa Police Acting Inspector Francois D'aoust told reporters.

They found four victims with gunshot wounds at a home. One person died at the scene.

One victim is a 15-year-old boy, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa tweeted. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

The other two victims are in critical condition at The Ottawa Hospital, spokeswoman Michaela Schreiter told CNN.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit of Ottawa Police Service or call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is a developing story.

