Why the War Powers Act has failed up to now

On Sunday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will support a "War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran." Pelosi affirmed "Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities." "We are concerned," she explained, "that the administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress's war powers granted to it by the Constitution."

Iranian retaliation against two US military bases in Iraq and President Donald Trump's statement that Tehran "appears to be standing down" have not dissuaded House and Senate Democrats from pursuing legislation in the coming days that will force the White House to consult Congress before any military escalation. "We need answers and clarity from them now," Representative Jason Crow, a former US Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan and in Iraq, explained. "And then we can start having discussions about what authorities they need to make sure that our troops are protected." Senator Tim Kaine told CNN, "What we learned from the last 18 months is ... this thing has been going up and down cycles ... and deliberation is the antidote to unnecessary escalation."

In the aftermath of the Vietnam War many members of Congress sought to reassert their oversight responsibility, as House and Senate Democrats are doing now. On November 7, 1973 the House and Senate passed, over a veto by President Richard Nixon, a "Joint Resolution Concerning the War Powers of Congress and the President."

The "War Powers Act," as it came to be known, did not prevent the deployment of military force in the future. It sought to "insure that the collective judgement of both the Congress and the President will apply to the introduction of United States Armed Forces into hostilities." The new law required substantive consultation with Congress "before introducing United States Armed Forces into hostilities," and detailed updates on operations. It has, since its inception, also clearly failed to check the president's war-making power.

Republican senators will probably prevent Pelosi's proposed measures from passing now, and Trump will likely retain a blank check to use military force against Iran. Pelosi's actions are, however, beginning a long overdue dialogue about Congress seizing back its constitutional control over war-making. As with impeachment, a House of Representatives that redoubles its efforts to protect democracy today, plants the seeds for further reforms, perhaps after the 2020 elections.

The Constitution, of course, grants Congress the sole power to declare war (Article 1, Section 8), but presidents have asserted the right to take military action without congressional approval since George Washington raised a militia to disperse the "Whiskey Rebellion" in Western Pennsylvania. From Korea and Vietnam to Afghanistan and Iraq, the United States has been continuously at war for 70 years, but Congress has largely deferred to presidents. After the Second World War, presidents built a large national security infrastructure in the White House to deploy military force rapidly around the globe, usually consulting Congress after the fact. Congress has allowed the White House to initiate extended military conflicts without a formal declaration of war since 1942.

The 1973 War Powers Act necessitated immediate and formal presidential reporting to Congress if the president deployed military force in a case of "national emergency." After his report to Congress, the president had to terminate all military activities within 60 calendar days, unless both houses passed a declaration of war, a specific authorization for military force (or AUMF), or an extension of the reporting period. Any use of military force after 60 days, without a congressional vote of approval, would be illegal.

Since 1973 presidents have inconsistently adhered to the consulting and reporting requirements of the War Powers Act, and they have consistently resisted the legal limitations on force deployments. Ronald Reagan deployed force to overthrow the government of Nicaragua without consulting Congress, and in explicit violation of congressional prohibitions, including the Boland Amendment. George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush both received congressional authorizations for war in the Middle East, but they claimed that they still would have had the right to enter these military conflicts even if Congress had said no. Bill Clinton deployed military forces in Somalia and he bombed Serbia for more than 60 days without congressional authorization, arguing it was not necessary in either case. And Barack Obama helped facilitate the overthrow of a regime in Libya, absent approval from Congress. (Nancy Pelosi opposed George W. Bush's war against Iraq, but she supported Clinton's bombing of Serbia and Obama's actions in Libya.)

Since the end of the Cold War, congressional influence over the use of American force has diminished, as Democratic and Republican presidents have deployed the US military in a vast array of "small wars" around the globe. And when Congress has passed authorizations of military force, as it did in 2001 and 2002, presidents have stretched these measures to justify the use of armed force in distant locations and for different purposes more than 15 years later. Presidents have ignored Congress or treated its legislation as a blank check for making war.

Why has Congress allowed this to happen? The War Powers Act offers, on paper at least, a sensible balance for the president's need to exercise emergency powers in times of threat, and the Congress' constitutional responsibility to make the final decisions about war. It responded to the overwhelming evidence that America's global responsibilities after the Second World War, the diverse range of threats and the unprecedented military capabilities at the disposal of the president gave the White House too much control over war-making in our democracy.

Presidents, however, have made it very difficult for Congress to act. Once the commander-in-chief sends American soldiers abroad, as President Trump has done since killing Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, members of Congress do not want to use their power of the purse to cut off funding for these servicemen and women. Members of Congress also do not want to look "unpatriotic" for criticizing what are always the early, and deceptive, signs of American military dominance. It never plays well at home to appear pessimistic about American power abroad, until it is too late.

This historical dynamic of presidential military interventionism is likely to continue, so long as Congress does not take additional steps to assert its power. That is why the current call for a war powers resolution is so important. Congress will have to do more than simply criticize the president for failing to consult, report and seek legislative approval. Members of Congress will have to show that they are willing to cut off funds and pass explicit legislation prohibiting the US armed forces from assassinating foreign leaders or bombing civilian sights without military value (as President Trump has threatened.)

Speaker Pelosi and her colleagues are shining a bright light on abuses of presidential military power. In use of force and other areas, Trump is exploiting traditions of presidential deference that are undemocratic, and must finally change.