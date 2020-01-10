Clear
Harry Hains, 'American Horror Story' actor, dead at 27

Actor Harry Hains has died at 27, according to his mother, Jane Badler, who starred in the 1980s science fiction drama "V."

Actor Harry Hains, who played roles in titles including "American Horror Story," has died aged 27, his mother Jane Badler has announced.

Badler, who herself has starred in both the 1980s original and 2009 remake of science fiction drama "V," said on Instagram that her son died on January 7.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," she wrote.

"A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

Hains was in one episode of "American Horror Story" and has also had parts in TV series "Sneaky Pete" and "The OA." He played more prominent roles in independent movies and starred in the 2015 drama "The Surface."

Badler said a memorial service for Hains will take place in Los Angeles.

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
