Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another earthquake hits Puerto Rico with 5.9 magnitude

Article Image

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled Puerto Rico, the US Geological Survey reports. The quake was about 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, the USGS said, at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

An earthquake with a 5.9 magnitude rattled Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reports.

The quake was about 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, the USGS said, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The USGS had said the preliminary magnitude was 6.0.

Puerto Rico has been rattled by temblors throughout the week, including a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesday that killed at least one man, destroyed homes and left most of the island without power. A 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck on Friday afternoon.

The US territory was expecting power to return by Saturday to its 3 million residents, and authorities had tweeted that it was 95% restored a couple of hours before Saturday's quake.

Parts of Lares, Adjuntas, Ponce and San German lost electrical service after Saturday's quake, the power company Electric Energy Authority said.

After the tremor, power was on to about 93% of the island, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said.

Since December 28, about 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher have hit Puerto Rico, the USGS said.

The territory is still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -3°
Maryville
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
Savannah
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Cameron
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Fairfax
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories