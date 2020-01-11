Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

First on CNN: More than a dozen Saudi servicemen to be expelled from US after review of December shooting at Naval Air Station

Article Image

More than a dozen Saudi servicemen training at US military installations will be expelled from the United States after a review that followed a deadly shooting at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, multiple sources told CNN. CNN's David Shortell has more.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 9:00 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: By David Shortell and Evan Perez, CNN

More than a dozen Saudi servicemen training at US military installations will be expelled from the United States after a review that followed the deadly shooting last month at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, multiple sources told CNN.

The Saudis are not accused of aiding the 21-year-old Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who killed three American sailors in the December shooting, two sources said, but some are said to have connections to extremist movements, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A number are also accused of possessing child pornography, according to a defense official and the person familiar with the situation. Spokespeople for the FBI and Justice Department declined to comment. The US Navy referred CNN to the Department of Defense, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.

About a dozen Saudi trainees at the Pensacola base had been confined to their quarters as the FBI investigated the shooting as a potential terror attack, and the Pentagon initiated a review of all Saudi military trainees in the country, numbering around 850 students.

The Justice Department is expected to conclude that the Pensacola shooting was in fact an act of terrorism, according to a US official.

No co-conspirators have been charged as part of the investigation, and the Saudi government has pledged its full support.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day Sunday with highs in the 30s. The sun and the winds will help dry out any of those slick spots left on roads before we see more snow on Sunday night. Only counties in the northern most part of the viewing area will see these snow showers. They are expected to be light and at most will produce another dusting of snow. The rest of the week will be much colder than we have been with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories