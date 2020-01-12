Clear
A gunman is on the run after shooting 5 people at a party in Colorado

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Alta Spells, CNN

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The victims include three juveniles and two adults, and have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

Investigators believe there was a party going on at the complex when gunfire broke out, said Officer Matthew Longshore, a police spokesman.

Police are looking for at least once suspect -- a man of an unknown age who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact the police.

Aurora is about 10 miles from Denver.

Developing story - more to come

Skies will be mostly sunny through the day Sunday with highs in the 30s. The sun and the winds will help dry out any of those slick spots left on roads before we see more snow on Sunday night. Only counties in the northern most part of the viewing area will see these snow showers. They are expected to be light and at most will produce another dusting of snow. The rest of the week will be much colder than we have been with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
