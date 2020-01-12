Esper 'believes' Soleimani was targeting 4 US embassies without providing specific intelligence to support claim

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said, like President Donald Trump, that he believes Iran's top military general was planning an attack on four embassies in the Middle East before he was killed by US forces, but would not discuss intelligence to back up his claim.

"There was intelligence that there was an attempt to target the US Embassy in Baghdad. What the President said with regard to the four embassies is what I believe as well. He said that he believed that they probably, that they could have been targeting the embassies in the region," Esper told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Pressed by Tapper on what the US intelligence specifically outlined, the secretary declined to provide any details, saying, "I'm not going to discuss intelligence matters here on this show."

In a separate interview that aired Sunday morning, Esper said he didn't see a specific threat against four embassies in the intelligence.

"I didn't see one with regard to four embassies," he told CBS' Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation."

In his CNN interview, Esper said the intelligence that led to the US strike is why he "deployed thousands of additional paratroopers to the region to reinforce our embassy in Baghdad and to reinforce other locations throughout the region."

The comments follow Trump's claim in a Friday interview that Qasem Soleimani was targeting four embassies before he was killed, saying: "I can reveal that I believe it would've been four embassies." US forces killed Soleimani earlier this month in a drone strike that heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"Soleimani was actively planning new attacks, and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad," Trump said at a rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, adding, "But we stopped him, and we stopped him quickly, and we stopped him cold."

But questions have continued to swirl about the intelligence the administration used to justify the strike, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raising concerns in recent days.

What the 'Gang of Eight' knows

Several Democratic lawmakers who attended a briefing last week from Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that if the rationale for killing Soleimani were the threats Trump has shared, the two senior officials hadn't bothered to tell them.

"Let's be clear - if there was evidence of imminent attacks on four embassies, the Administration would have said so at our Wednesday briefing," Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a tweet. "They didn't." When asked about the intelligence, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia responded: "That's news to me based on sitting through that hearing yesterday."

Asked during his Sunday interviews about why the specific intelligence was only shared with the "Gang of Eight," a group of top congressional leaders who are generally privy to sensitive information that the rest of Congress is not always briefed on, Esper said it was because members of the group thought it shouldn't be more widely shared with Congress.

"I spoke to one of the briefers. One of the briefers told me was that most, nearly all of the members of that 'Gang of Eight,' believe that the intelligence was persuasive as well and that it should not be shared with the broader membership because the concerns that it could reveal our sources and methods," he said on CNN.

The US military has deployed thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in recent days to help bolster the security of US personnel and facilities, including US embassies in Baghdad and Beirut.