One child dead, one missing in Oregon after being swept out to sea with their father

Article Image

Police in Oregon say a 7-year-old girl is dead and a 4-year-old boy is missing after they were swept out to sea with their father.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 6:20 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

One child is dead and another is missing after they were swept out to sea with their father in Oregon Saturday, police said.

Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland, was holding his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son on the beach in the area of Falcon Cove in Arch Cape Saturday afternoon when a wave took them into the ocean, Oregon State Police said in a release.

Police who arrived on the scene found Stiles struggling to get out of the water, while his daughter was further out in the ocean. An officer from the Manzanita Police Department was able to bring the girl back to shore, according to the release.

Ambulances took Stiles and his daughter to Providence Seaside Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead, the release said.

The US Coast Guard aided in the search for the boy by helicopter Saturday before the effort was called off at sunset. He has not yet been located, police said.

Arch Cape is about 80 miles northwest of Portland.

The Tillamook County Emergency Management issued a high surf warning for the north and central Oregon coast Saturday, saying wave heights could reach up to 30 feet.

