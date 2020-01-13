Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

After deadly storms, torrential rain will pummel the Southeast as heavy snow will slam the Northwest

Article Image

Rain and dense fog will be travel concerns for areas from Louisiana towards the Carolinas as the system that brought severe weather over the weekend stalls. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

Devastating weather that left 10 people dead over the weekend will make a dramatic encore.

Torrential rain will deluge parts of the Southeast this week as swaths of the Northwest will get walloped by feet of snow.

Heavy rain and flooding could slam the Southeast Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Ferocious storms -- including tornadoes -- have killed at least 10 people since Friday: three in Texas, three in Louisiana, three in Alabama, and one in Oklahoma.

"Some of the same areas impacted by the severe weather over this past weekend will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, hampering clean-up," CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said Monday.

The storms will be slow-moving, "leading to persistent rains through Wednesday," Norman said.

The Southwest won't just be wet -- it'll also be unusually warm.

"Record warm daily high and low temperatures will be possible in parts of the Southeast through Wednesday," the National Weather Service said.

"Temperature anomalies on average will range between 10-20 degrees above normal across much of the Mid-Atlantic/Southeast and into the Central Appalachians."

But in Montana and the western Dakotas, the high temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay below zero degrees.

Farther west, heavy snow will blanket much of Oregon and Washington.

"Snowfall will be measured in feet in the Cascades, the Northern Sierra Nevada, Northeast Oregon, Northern and Central Idaho, Western Wyoming, North-Central Utah, and the Colorado Rockies," the National Weather Service said.

"Expect treacherous and icy travel conditions in these affected areas."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories