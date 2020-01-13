Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Will Smith surprised a receptionist to celebrate her retirement 30 years after they first met

Article Image

An iHeartRadio receptionist had the surprise of her life when Will Smith popped in to say hello as she bid her coworkers goodbye. Smith explained on Instagram that he met her at the front desk before one of the first interviews of his career.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Few things can make retirement even better. One of those things: Will Smith showing up to celebrate.

One lucky iHeartRadio receptionist had the surprise of her life when the Fresh Prince popped in to say hello as she bid her coworkers goodbye.

"I met her at the front desk before one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career ... and yesterday I was lucky enough to see her off into retirement 30 years later," the "Aladdin" actor wrote on Instagram, along a video of the encounter. "She said I made her day. Y'all ... she made MINE."

He says the woman in the video is Anita Scipio. On her Instagram account, Scipio also posted the video along with the message: "Stuntin' 4 Da 'Gram w/ the Fresh Prince! Reunited & It Feels So Good! @willsmith #sweetheart."

"You came in, you were just getting started," Scipio says in the video. "And I met you then for the first time and now to have you back again it's full circle."

At one point, Smith calls her "mama" and Scipio responds, with surprise, "Will Smith just called me mama!"

"You made my day," she says.

"You go out there and you make sure you have some fun," Smith tells her.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories