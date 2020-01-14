Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Rep. Elijah Cummings' widow running for Congress to 'build on his legacy'

Article Image

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings speaks with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about her late husband Rep. Elijah Cummings' legacy, and running to fill his seat in Congress.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, said she's running for her late husband's former seat representing the Baltimore area in Congress to build on his legacy.

"He was fighting and he worked hard. And he was in the community and never did he ever say that he was tired and he couldn't do it. He kept forging forward, literally until almost his last breath. So I'm now running to build on his legacy in Congress," Rockeymoore Cummings told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" Tuesday.

Rockeymoore Cummings said she's focused on "defending and protecting our democracy, fighting for human rights and equal rights, but also making sure that there are increased opportunities for, especially for our young people."

"I have a hope agenda for the Baltimore region that's focused on healthy and safe communities, more opportunities for youth, prosperous families, and economic justice and equitable development," she said.

Rockeymoore Cummings announced in November that she will run in the special election for Maryland's 7th congressional district. The primary election will be on February 4 and then the general elction will take place on April 28. She was previously the chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party and stepped down after announcing her congressional bid.

Rep. Cummings, died of "complications concerning longstanding health challenges" on October 17, 2019 at age 68.

Elijah Cummings had served as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, one of the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Rockeymoore Cummings told CNN on Tuesday that her husband would have been proud of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handling of the impeachment inquiry. Pelosi delayed sending the two articles of impeachment the House passed last month to the Senate. Pelosi said Friday that she will send the impeachment articles to the Senate this week.

"I think he would very much have agreed with her strategy of trying to maximize her leverage to try to ensure a fair impeachment trial on the Senate side," Rockeymoore Cummings said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories