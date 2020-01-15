List: House impeachment managers announced for Trump Senate trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled on Wednesday morning the seven House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers and present the House's case during the Senate trial, a long-awaited move that sets up the next phase in the impeachment fight.

The full mangers list is below:

Rep. Adam Schiff

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, has had a leading role in the House impeachment investigation into Donald Trump President and the Ukraine scandal. Schiff will serve as lead impeachment manager, Pelosi announced Wednesday.

At the outset of the inquiry, the House Intelligence Committee, along with the Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, held a series of closed-door depositions of current and former administration officials.

Schiff later presided over public hearings in the Intel committee where he served as a key voice in the effort by House Democrats to outline the case against the President.

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a New York Democrat, has also been a central player in the House impeachment fight.

Nadler was at the helm of the Judiciary Committee as it oversaw the drafting of the two articles of impeachment against Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The panel debated and approved the articles on two party-line votes, sending them to the House floor.

Impeachment hearings in the Judiciary and Intelligence committees put Nadler and Schiff squarely in the spotlight, making both top targets of Republican allies of the President and cementing their status as national political figures in the impeachment fight.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is viewed as a rising star among House Democrats and is already a member of leadership.

Jeffries was elected as House Democratic caucus chairman after Democrats won back the House majority in the 2018 midterm elections and currently serves in that post. He is a close ally of Speaker Pelosi's as well as a member of the House Judiciary committee.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Zoe Lofgren is a California Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee. Lofgren is in a unique position as the only lawmaker to have worked on three congressional impeachment probes, experiences that give her institutional knowledge when it comes to impeachment fights.

Lofgren helped draft an article of impeachment against President Richard Nixon as a congressional staffer and served on the House Judiciary Committee during President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

She has said that she believes Trump's conduct involving Ukraine "is more serious" than the Watergate scandal.

Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Val Demings, a Florida Democrat, is a member of both the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, giving her a front row seat to congressional action throughout the House impeachment push.

Demings has a background in law enforcement and is the former chief of the Orlando Police Department.

She has invoked that experience in speaking about the impeachment fight, saying in December, "I've enforced the laws and now I write the laws, and I know that nobody is above the law."

Rep. Jason Crow

Rep. Jason Crow is a freshman Democrat from Colorado who defeated a Republican incumbent in 2018. He's a former lawyer and US Army ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is not a member of the congressional committees that led the impeachment of the President, which makes him a bit of a surprise pick for Pelosi. Crow serves on the House Armed Services and Small Business Committees.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas

Rep. Sylvia Garcia is a freshman Democrat from Texas who serves on the House Judiciary Committee. She was the presiding judge of Houston's municipal court system and a member in the Texas state Senate before being elected to Congress.

This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.