Significant snow and ice will hit parts of US on Friday into the weekend

A strong winter storm is forecast to develop early Friday in the Plains and travel quickly east through the weekend, delivering a blast of snow and ice.

It will bring the possibility of snow, freezing rain and sleet to a large chunk of the country, from Oklahoma to Maine.

Significant snow accumulations are likely in portions of Minnesota, northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and the interior Northeast.

"This has the potential to be one of the most impactful winter storms of the season for the Upper Midwest," says CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

Timing and impacts through the weekend

Friday

-- A swath of locally heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected for portions of the Central Plains northeast through the Upper Midwest, resulting in arduous travel.

-- The Midwest could experience the highest snowfall totals. Minnesota, portions of Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and northern New England could see 8-12 inches of snow.

-- These areas could experience blowing snow due to the high winds, which will cause near whiteout conditions on roadways.

-- Impactful freezing rain accumulations are possible across portions of the Southern Plains and Mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday. These icy conditions will make travel a problem in Oklahoma City, Kansas City and St. Louis. Accumulating ice will potentially knock down trees and power lines, causing numerous power outages.

-- Air travel in the Midwest will most likely experience long delays and roads will be treacherous.

Saturday

-- Additional snow and ice accumulations will be possible Saturday and Sunday for interior portions of the Northeast and New England, with coastal areas beginning as snow and then changing over to rain.

-- New York City and Boston will get in the mix with snow Saturday morning. Amounts will be small -- about an inch to two inches possible in New York, while Boston may see even less. The snow will change over to rain Saturday evening and will rain overnight.

-- Interior portions of the Northeast will see much more snow -- 8-12 inches for Upstate New York and up to 6 inches in northern Maine.

"After the storm moves out, the bitter cold will settle in. High temperatures in the region will remain in the single digits Sunday and into the early part of next week, while overnight temperatures will dip to 10 to 20 degrees below zero," according to Ward.