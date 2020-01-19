Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

USDA proposes allowing 'more flexibility' in school lunches

Article Image

The US Department of Agriculture announced proposals that would reduce the amount of fruit and vegetables required in school meals, according to the Washington Post.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Kate Sullivan, CNN

The US Department of Agriculture on Friday announced two new proposals that would give school nutrition professionals "more flexibility" in what they serve to students.

The Washington Post reports the proposals would allow schools to reduce the amount of vegetables and fruits required at lunch and breakfast, and would let schools sell more burgers, pizza and french fries.

The move appears to be the latest attempt by the Trump administration to roll back federal nutrition standards that were championed by former first lady Michelle Obama. The USDA's school lunch announcement came the same day as Obama's birthday.

A news release from the agency provided few specifics about the proposed changes, but says the agency would allow schools to offer "more vegetable varieties," "customize meal patterns" and "adjust fruit servings." About 30 million students get school meals every day.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement, "Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals. We listened and now we're getting to work."

Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs for Center for Science in the Public Interest, told the Post that the rules "would create a huge loophole in school nutrition guidelines, paving the way for children to choose pizza, burgers, french fries and other foods high in calories, saturated fat or sodium in place of balanced school meals every day."

The proposals would allow schools to offer potatoes as a vegetable every day, according to the Post. They would allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit included in breakfasts served outside of the cafeteria from one cup to a half cup, according to the Post. The rest of the calories could be replaced with pastries and granola bars, the newspaper reports.

CNN has reached out to USDA for more specifics on the proposed changes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -11°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -16°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -11°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -9°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories