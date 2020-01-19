Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss in new Instagram post, after calling 2020 'The Year of Health'

Article Image

Actress Rebel Wilson says she's making 2020 "The Year of Health."

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Everyone makes those go-to-the-gym resolutions at the start of the new year, but Rebel Wilson has been sticking to hers.

On Friday, Sydney-based personal trainer Jono Castano Acero posted a photo with the Australian actress, saying he was proud of Wilson for sticking to it.

"Friday vibes, but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week! Proud of you gurl," he wrote.

At the beginning of the year, Wilson wrote in an Instagram post that 2020 would be "The Year of Health."

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Her weight loss didn't just start this year, though. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson said she lost eight pounds in four days while filming "Cats," because the set was kept so hot — close to 100 degrees — and the dance sequences were physical.

"These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film ... So, they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable," Wilson said in the interview.

But Wilson's weight loss hasn't always been celebrated. While filming "Pitch Perfect" in 2012, one of the films that launched Wilson to mainstream success, her contract stipulated that the actress had to stay the same size.

The actress has long been an advocate for plus-size women. In 2017, she launched her own fashion line, Rebel Wilson X Angels, designed specifically for sizes 14 to 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -8°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -16°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -8°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -13°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -12°
Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories