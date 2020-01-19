Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rep. Pramila Jayapal endorses Bernie Sanders for president

Article Image

Rep. Michael Waltz, Karen Finney, Mary Katherine Ham and Terry McAuliffe discuss their thoughts on the feud between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren with Brianna Keilar.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Krieg and Annie Grayer, CNN

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president and will become his national health policy chair, the Sanders campaign confirmed Sunday.

Jayapal's decision means Sanders now has the backing of both CPC co-chairs. Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan announced his endorsement of Sanders last week. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted that Jayapal's support was a "really big deal," Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib lined up behind the Vermont senator last year.

Jayapal, representing Washington state, is the lead sponsor of the House "Medicare for All" bill and had been courted by both Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for whom she issued a key statement of support in November amid criticism on the left of Warren's revised Medicare for All "transition" plan.

"I'm all in for @BernieSanders for President!," Jayapal tweeted on Sunday. "Bernie has the bold passion, authenticity & clarity that working people across this country desperately need. We are building the progressive movement that will bring justice & opportunity & transform our country. Join us!"

The Sanders campaign also announced on Sunday that Jayapal will join the presidential hopeful in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for a campaign rally.

The Washington Post first reported Jayapal's endorsement, which followed news on Monday that Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen had chosen to back Warren.

With an impeachment trial looming in the Senate, the presence of high-profile surrogates on the campaign trail has taken on an added importance to senators like Sanders, Warren, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will need to spend crucial, pre-caucus hours and days back on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, primary rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are free to campaign across Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -2°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -10°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -3°
Fairfax
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -7°
Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories