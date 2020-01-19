Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

At least two Honolulu police officers killed in shooting, report says

Article Image

The FBI said authorities are responding to an "active shooter" in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, Artemis Moshtaghian and Darran Simon, CNN

At least two Honolulu police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Diamond Head area, according to CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.

The station reported the suspect in the shooting apparently set a home on fire on Hibiscus Drive.

Honolulu Police said the area of Hibiscus Drive was closed because of a police investigation. Video from Hawaii News Now showed several homes on that street engulfed in flames.

CNN has not yet independently confirmed the details of the incident provided by Hawaii News Now.

One witness old Hawaii News Now he heard about 20 shots followed by several more after some time. Inna Simonson, a neighbor, said she recalled seeing a regular police at the home where the suspect lived.

Earlier, FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes told CNN the FBI was responding to an "active shooter" in Honolulu. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding, the agency said on Twitter.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted his "deepest condolences" to the families and friends of the two officers and the department.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i," Caldwell wrote.

This story is developing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -6°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 1°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -2°
Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories