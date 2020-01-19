SAG Awards: See the full list of winners

Clear
CNN's Stephanie Elam shares what to expect at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards from the red carpet outside of the Shrine Auditorium.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented Sunday.

Going into the night, the casts of "Bombshell," "Marriage Story" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" lead film nominees with four each, while the "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" leads among television series.

The awards are a peer honor, with actors honoring fellow performers.

Robert De Niro will receive a Life Achievement Award for his work on screen and humanitarian accomplishments.

The event airs live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

A full list of nominees follows below. Check back for updates on the winners throughout the night.

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Michelle Williams, ""Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"Game of Thrones" *WINNER

"GLOW"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"

"Watchmen"

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Joaquin Phoenix "Joker"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy"

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Bombshell"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
