SAG Awards: See the full list of winners

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented Sunday.

Going into the night, the casts of "Bombshell," "Marriage Story" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" lead film nominees with four each, while the "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" leads among television series.

The awards are a peer honor, with actors honoring fellow performers.

Robert De Niro will receive a Life Achievement Award for his work on screen and humanitarian accomplishments.

The event airs live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

A full list of nominees follows below. Check back for updates on the winners throughout the night.

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Michelle Williams, ""Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"Game of Thrones" *WINNER

"GLOW"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"

"Watchmen"

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Joaquin Phoenix "Joker"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy"

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Bombshell"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"