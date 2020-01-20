Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 killed, including alleged gunman, and 15 injured in Kansas City shooting, police said

Article Image

Kansas City police believe a shooter opened fire on a group of people waiting in line to get into a bar and was stopped in the parking lot by an armed security guard, Kansas City Police Department Capt. David Jackson said.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

A gunman opened fire on people waiting in line to get into a Kansas City bar Sunday night and was stopped by an armed security guard, police said.

A man, who police believe was the shooter, and a woman were found dead in the bar's parking lot. Kansas City police Capt. David Jackson said the armed security guard engaged the gunman in the parking lot.

The shooting came hours after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a trip to Super Bowl LIV, beating the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Officers were nearby when the call about the shooting came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jackson said. Officers were not involved in the shooting and did not fire any shots, according to Jackson.

At least 15 people arrived at nearby hospitals with injuries, Jackson said, three of whom are in critical condition.

Police don't know if there was a specific person targeted or if there was a disturbance that led up to the shooting. It's unknown what type of firearm was used.

"Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather evidence and more information to see what lead to this shooting," Jackson said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night's mass shooting." Lucas tweeted Monday. "Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Maryville
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
Savannah
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -2°
Cameron
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -8°
Fairfax
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -2°
Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories