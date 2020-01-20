Clear
Navy to name new aircraft carrier for African American WWII hero

The US Navy is naming its new aircraft carrier after Doris Miller, a black sailor who earned the Navy Cross for his actions during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Devan Cole, CNN

The US Navy will announce Monday that it will name a new aircraft carrier after Doris "Dorie" Miller, a decorated African American World War II veteran who defended Pearl Harbor during the 1941 attack on the Hawaiian naval base.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly will make the announcement during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam where he will also "recognize the contributions" of African Americans during the war, according to a release. The event takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the national holiday commemorating the life of the slain civil rights leader.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller manned an anti-aircraft machine gun aboard the USS West Virginia "until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to abandon ship," according to a Navy biography, which said he "had not been trained to operate" the weapon. Miller said he believed he shot down a Japanese plane during the attack, the biography said. The following year, Miller received the Navy Cross, the highest medal awarded by the Navy, becoming the first African American to receive the honor.

Miller fought in the Pacific Theater until November 1943, when the ship he was assigned to was sunken by a Japanese submarine torpedo. He was listed as missing for a year and a day before being presumed dead on November 25, 1944, according to his biography.

In addition to the Navy Cross, Miller also received the Purple Heart Medal and the American Defense Service Medal, Fleet Clasp, as well as the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal, according to the Navy. In 1973, a Knox-class frigate was named in honor of Miller, but was later decommissioned in the 1990's.

Eleven aircraft carriers are currently in the Navy's fleet. The most recent one, the USS Gerald Ford, was commissioned in 2017 and is currently the Navy's most expensive warship.

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
