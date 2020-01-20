Clear
Impeachment resolution shortens trial's opening arguments to two days per side

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Fox, Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, CNN

The impeachment organizing resolution text from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gives House impeachment managers and the President's legal team 24 hours each to make their opening arguments over two days.

The resolution raises the prospect that the trial will have 12-hour days and go late into the night, according to a copy of the resolution obtained by CNN.

The timing is a break from the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton when the 24 hours were split over a four-day period.

The Senate will debate and vote on the resolution setting the rules of the trial on Tuesday.

The resolution also says that after presentations from the impeachment managers and the President's legal team and then 16 hours of questions from senators, the Senate will consider "the question of whether it shall be in order to consider and debate under the impeachment rules any motion to subpoena witnesses or documents."

There is no mention of a motion to dismiss the impeachment articles in the organizing resolution, as some of the President's defenders have advocated for, but there is an option for motions that would present an opportunity to propose a motion to dismiss later in the trial.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Another active week across the area as we will see 3 more disturbances head our way starting on Wednesday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
