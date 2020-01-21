Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CDC expected to announce first US case of Wuhan coronavirus

Article Image

Thermal detectors scan passengers for fever at Wuhan's airport and train station, as demand for face masks spikes. CNN's David Culver reports.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By CNN staff

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce this afternoon that the first case of Wuhan coronavirus has been reported in the United States, in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC tells CNN.

The source is involved in the matter and was made aware of a CDC media briefing scheduled for later today.

The novel virus, which was first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six, in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries -- now including the United States.

It is unclear if this person recently traveled to China, where and how they became infected, and if this person has transmitted the virus to anyone else in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 7°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 1°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 7°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 4°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 7°
Another active week across the area as we will see 3 more disturbances head our way starting on Wednesday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories