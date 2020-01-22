Clear
Kansas and Kansas State basketball game ends in all-out brawl

A rivalry match up between Kansas and Kansas State basketball ended with an all-out brawl, which ensued after a blocked shot ended their game.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A college basketball game between the University of Kansas and Kansas State University ended in an all-out brawl Tuesday.

In the final seconds of Kansas' 81-60 victory over Kansas State, video shows Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon driving to the basket for a layup after a fast break. His shot is blocked by Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who then stands over Gordon as he lie on the court.

A bench-clearing brawl followed between the two teams -- spilling over into the courtside seats.

At one point, videos of the incident show De Sousa throwing punches and picking up a chair, but it does not appear he ever hit anyone with the chair.

The fight was under control within about 30 seconds.

"That was an embarrassment on our part for the role we played in it and there will be consequences," Kansas head coach Bill Self said, CNN affiliate KCTV reported.

He said consequences will be handed out on Wednesday, according KCTV.

"I have to watch the tape and see the extent of it, but I know we were in the wrong," he said.

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber called the brawl "disappointing," KCTV reported.

"You win with class and you lose with class," Weber said.

Jeff Long, Kansas' director of athletics, said the conduct of the players "was simply unacceptable," KCTV reported.

"Coach Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences. There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at KU," Long said in a statement to KCTV.

"I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team this evening."

Tuesday's game took place at Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. CNN has reached out to both schools, but has not heard back.

Kansas and Kansas State are scheduled to play again on February 29.

A mixture of rain and snow has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday morning and will last all day. There will be periods of accumulating snow transitioning at times to a rain and snow mixture by the afternoon. Roads will be plenty hazardous and slick, but snow accumulations will likely remain in the 1 to 3 inch range area wide.
