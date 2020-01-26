Clear
Five killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

Emergency personnel are searching for survivors following a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Five people were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

The good news is our temperatures will be on the rise through the week. Sundays highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and Monday is expected to be even warmer. There is a slight risk for some evening rain showers Tuesday. By midweek highs will be pushing the 50s. By the end of the week we could be seeing highs in the 60s.
