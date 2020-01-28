Clear

Irina Shayk talks breakup with Bradley Cooper

Article Image

Model Irina Shayk opened up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper and being a single mother in a rare interview with British Vogue.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Model Irina Shayk, who is known for being intensely private, has granted a rare interview in which she opened up about her personal life.

Talking to British Vogue, Shayk shared about her breakup with actor/director Bradley Cooper whom she was with for four years.

The couple are the parents of a 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it's just the nature of a human being," Shayk said. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," she added. "Life without B is new ground."

The 34-year-old also talked about the challenges of being a single mom.

"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," Shayk said. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"

The March issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on January 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories