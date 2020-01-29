Clear

'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss accused of breaking into man's garage while high on meth

Actor Shaun Weiss has been charged with burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine, police in Northern California say.

An actor who appeared in three "Mighty Ducks" movies in the 1990s has been charged with burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine, police in Northern California say.

Shaun Weiss played Greg Goldberg in the Disney comedy franchise about a hockey team.

A homeowner called police Sunday morning to report an unknown person in his garage, according to a statement from the Marysville Police Department. Officers arrived to find Weiss allegedly had shattered a car window and was sitting in the vehicle, the statement said.

Weiss, 41, was still in custody with bail set at $25,000 after being reduced from $52,500, according to inmate records.

Weiss was arrested in August 2018 for public intoxication and released without charges, according to the Oroville Public Safety Department's Facebook page. That month he checked into rehab.

Before he did, he told fans in a lengthy Facebook post that he had "surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant (sic) danger." He also wrote that he was "determined to return to my old self" and his "mind is set on health and well being."

CNN is trying to determine if Weiss has an attorney.

There is a disturbance that will move by the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday but right now the majority of the moisture should stay to the south and west of us. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us.
