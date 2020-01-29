Clear

Authorities discover the longest drug-smuggling tunnel in San Diego

Article Image

The US Border Patrol discovered a tunnel nearly a mile long between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego. It is the longest drug smuggling tunnel on record between the two countries.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Federal agents have discovered a drug smuggling tunnel that stretches about three-quarters of a mile -- the longest ever discovered along the Southwest border.

The 4,309-foot tunnel starts in Tijuana, Mexico, just about 250 feet south of the border. It travels underground into San Diego County, California.

It is equipped with air ventilation, electricity, an extensive rail and cart system, and even an elevator at the each entrance, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

"The sophistication of this tunnel demonstrates the determination and monetary resources of the cartels," Drug Enforcement Administration's Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery said in a statement Wednesday.

"Although the cartels will continue to use their resources to try and breach our border, the DEA and our partners on the Tunnel Task Force will continue to use our resources to ensure they fail, that our border is secure, and that tunnels like this are shut down to stem the flow of deadly drugs entering the United States."

The tunnel, discovered by CBP and its partners following a multiyear investigation, lays 70 feet under the ground and is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and two feet wide.

The discovery has not yet led to any arrests or seizures. But agents will continue their investigation, according to CBP Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

"I am confident that our hard work and dedication to uphold the law will lead to future arrests and seizures," Heitke said in a statement.

The next longest tunnel was also discovered in San Diego in 2014 and was 3,259 feet long.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories