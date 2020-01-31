Clear

Severe storms could kick off Super Bowl weekend

A developing storm across the Gulf Coast will bring rain to much of the Southeast and severe storms to south Florida today and into the weekend.

Posted By: By Hannah Levy and Judson Jones, CNN

With festivities kicking off for Sunday's Super Bowl, severe storms may dampen plans Friday into Saturday morning.

Fans arriving in Miami late Friday for the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs may be a little disappointed in the weather, with a 50% chance of drizzle Friday afternoon.

The rain is expected to strengthen overnight as a cold front moves through the Miami area.

There is a slight risk these storms may become severe, especially early Saturday.

The storms will bring the possibility of strong wind, small hail, and minor flooding.

Even though the severe threat will be over by mid-morning Saturday, showers can be expected to linger into the early evening.

By Sunday, everything dries out.

The storms are forecast to leave the area entirely by Sunday, leaving behind cooler, dry air.

Fans could enjoy highs near 70 during the day, and a temperatures of around 65 at the time of kickoff, 6:30 p.m.

A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
