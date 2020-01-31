Deer tramples man in a McDonald's parking lot

Clear
Ken Worthy was walking out of a McDonald's with his wife in Locust, North Carolina, when a deer ran across the parking lot and slammed into him, knocking him to the ground. CNN affiliate WSOC reports.

Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Everybody knows stepping into a parking lot creates the possibility of getting run over by a car -- but by a deer?

Ken Worthy had just finished lunch at the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, last Wednesday when -- out of the blue -- a deer galloped across the parking lot and bowled him over, according to CNN affiliate WSOC.

"It was absolutely nuts," Worthy told WSOC. "It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground -- that quick."

In surveillance video Worthy posted, Ken leads the way to their car in the parking lot with his wife, Deanne, following closely behind.

Ken looks to his right, sees the deer and looks directly at it. Showing no sign of stopping, the deer runs right over him, knocking him down. After a quick beat or two on the ground, Ken rolls to his feet and jumps back up. The deer didn't stop.

Worthy, a retired detective, said he's seen some things on the job but this particular deer encounter caught him off guard. He's grateful his wife wasn't injured and that kids weren't in the parking lot.

The couple managed to leave the incident without an injury, according to Worthy's Facebook post.

"Life is crazy sometime," he wrote. "God is good ALL the time! Not injured. PS: Didn't spill my coke!"

There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are watching a storm system for next week which will bring us a chance for more snow and colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday.
