Grimes confirms that she's pregnant, and 'woefully ill prepared'

Article Image

The 31-year-old musician told her Instagram followers that she has felt "woefully ill prepared" for the experience of pregnancy.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Feb 2, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

When Grimes first posted a series of pregnancy photos on Instagram earlier this year, fans couldn't tell if she was trolling or not.

The Canadian singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, confirmed on Friday that she is, in fact, pregnant — and having a tough time.

"I feel like I was woefully ill prepared [because] I [don't know] if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be," Grimes said in an Instagram post.

"I just didn't [really] understand what I was getting into. It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas [though], but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha."

Grimes, 31, revealed that she had early complications but a better second trimester. Now, 25 weeks in, she's "starting to hurt everywhere."

Grimes did not disclose the father of her child, but she has been linked to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk since 2018, when they attended the Met Gala together. The two were last pictured at a Christmas party with Kim Kardashian in December.

Her upcoming album, "Miss Anthropocene," will be out on February 21.

Just how warm we get tomorrow will depend on when the cloud cover dissipates. It looks like the most northern parts of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas will be the last to say goodbye to that cloud cover. Highs there will be in the lower to middle 50s by 4pm. St. Joesph and further south will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while they last because a cool down in coming next week. The system is going to bring highs down to the mid 30s and lower and it will bring our next chance for wintry precipitation.
