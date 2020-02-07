Clear

Phillip Schofield, veteran TV host, comes out as gay during morning show

UK television host Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay. Schofield has hosted This Morning on ITV since 1992.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 9:20 AM
By Rob Picheta, CNN

Veteran UK television host Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay.

Schofield, 57, said on Instagram: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their well-being -- and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years."

"With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Schofield has hosted "This Morning" on ITV since 2002, and addressed his coming out on the show on Friday.

"This was the big day and this is the day I knew everything was pointing towards," he told co-host Holly Willoughby in an emotional interview.

Schofield was applauded by crew and hugged other presenters after the segment.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home," Schofield, who has been married for 27 years, added in his Instagram comment.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud," he added.

"Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family."

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few more clouds. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in St. Joseph Friday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
