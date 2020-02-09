Clear

Two NYPD officers were shot in the Bronx in what the mayor has called 'assassination' attempts

A New York City Police Department officer is in stable condition after being shot Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., the NYPD told CNN, the second such shooting of an officer in the last day.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, Elizabeth Joseph and Faith Karimi, CNN

Two New York Police Department officers were shot and injured in the Bronx over the past day in separate incidents that Mayor Bill de Blasio said were assassination attempts.

On Saturday night, a man in a black puffer jacket opened fire on two police officers sitting in a van within the confines of the 41st precinct. One officer was wounded and is expected to survive, police said, and a second officer in the van was not hit.

Then on Sunday morning, a man walked into the 41st precinct in the Bronx and shot an officer just before 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The officer is in stable condition.

A suspect in Sunday's shooting is in custody, police said. The NYPD did not confirm whether the two shootings are connected.

"This vicious assassination attempt is the second one we've seen in 24 hours -- and an attack on our NYPD officers is an attack on ALL New Yorkers," de Blasio said in a tweet. "This despicable hatred is an attempt to divide our city and undermine our safety. We cannot and will not let that happen."

In the Saturday night shooting, the suspect came up to the two officers sitting in a van and asked a question, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. When an officer answered, the shooter opened fire, striking the officer in the driver's seat near the jaw before.

Shea said the officer in the driver's seat yelled, 'Gun!' when the shooter pulled out a weapon without provocation. Neither of the officers returned fire, Shea said.

"What we know is that multiple shots were fired by the perpetrator at close proximity into the van," he said.

The officers were able to drive off, and the suspect fled the scene.

