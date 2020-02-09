Clear
Obama-backed documentary 'American Factory' wins Oscar

CNN's Don Lemon talks with Julie Reichert and Steven Bognar, the directors and producers behind the first documentary backed by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company now has an Oscar-shaped feather in its hat.

"American Factory," a film backed by the Obama's Higher Ground Productions, on Sunday took home the award for best documentary feature.

The film, about a culture clash at a Dayton, Ohio manufacturing plant, was the first project produced by the duo's new production outfit and marks a running start for the company.

The film hails from filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. It was released through Netflix as part of a lucrative deal Higher Ground has with the streaming service.

"Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite," Reichert said in her acceptance speech.

The former president congratulated the filmmakers on their win.

"Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release," Obama wrote in a tweet.

The film had been competing against "The Cave," "The Edge of Democracy," "For Same" and "Honeyland' in its category.

Lows will settle into the middle 20s for Monday morning. The clouds that remain will keep us on the cooler side during the day on Monday, highs will be in the middle 40s. Mild temperatures are here to stay for the beginning of the work week but there is another winter storm brewing. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.
