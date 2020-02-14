Clear
Rick Cosnett reveals he is gay

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Rick Cosnett of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Flash" has shared that he identifies as gay.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram account Thursday.

"Hi everyone," he said in the video's opening. "Dramatic pause...I'm gay."

Cosnett explained that he "just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday."

"And sometimes, that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don't even know about from childhood and from society and from being, you know, just life," he said. "So there you go. I'm sure most of you probably knew anyway."

Cosnett played Dr. Wes Maxfield on "The Vampire Diaries," Elias Harper on "Quantico" and Det. Eddie Thawne on "The Flash."

Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
