Trump pardons former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday pardoning Eddie DeBartolo Jr., White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced at the White House.

DeBartolo is the former owner of the NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers. During DeBartolo's time as owner, the team won five Super Bowl titles.

DeBartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 to failing to report a felony in a bribery case, which led to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards getting sent to federal prison.

DeBartolo did not serve jail time, but he agreed to pay up to $1 million in fines. He also relinquished ownership of the 49ers to his sister, Denise York.

Former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice told press at the White House Tuesday morning that Trump and a group advocating for DeBartolo discussed what the former 49ers owner had done on and off the field.

"I think with Eddie and what he has accomplished, what he has done on the football field, off the football field a lot of charity work so we talked about that," Rice said. "We talked about just being great. You know, trying to be the greatest of all time. And you know, I take my hat off for Donald Trump and what he did."

Trump has granted pardons to 18 other individuals, according to the Justice Department.

In 2016, DeBartolo was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.