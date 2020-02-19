Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A last minute guest raises the stakes of the debate

Article Image

The Lead's political panel discusses.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: null

CNN Opinion curates commentators' tweets on the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories