Clear

Democratic debate turns savage

Article Image

Pete Buttigieg said at the 2020 Democratic debate hosted by NBC News and MSNBC that former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were the "most polarizing figures on this stage" and Americans should elect a candidate who is "actually a Democrat."

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: null

CNN Opinion curates commentators' tweets on the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories