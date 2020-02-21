'Hungry lion' Tyson Fury promises to knock out Deontay Wilder in their much-anticipated rematch

It's almost time for the talking to stop as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder make their final preparations ahead of Saturday's hotly anticipated rematch.

The pair will lock horns in Las Vegas for the WBC heavyweight title after their controversial fight in 2018 ended in a draw.

Fury, the self-proclaimed "Gypsy King," is confident the result will be different this weekend and promises to knock out his unbeaten opponent.

"I'm going to punch him in the face, multiple times until he falls to the floor in a heap," the Briton told CNN Sport's Don Riddell via video link Thursday.

"There he will lay and I will stand over the top of him gazing down onto him on the floor."

'Training like a Trojan'

Fury has been his typical outrageous self in the build-up to the fight which promises to be one of the most compelling heavyweight bouts in modern history.

He has criticized Wilder's résumé, calling his previous opponents "tomato cans" and describing their previous meeting as an "easy fight".

Fury was knocked down twice by Wilder in their first meeting but made a miraculous recovery from the canvas in the 12th and final round when it seemed the contest was done and dusted.

The 31-year-old is now 14 pounds heavier from the first fight and is confident his preparations will stand him in good stead.

"I'm feeling like a hungry lion who needs some prey to feed on," he said.

"I've been in Las Vegas for 10 weeks, training like a Trojan. I've cut no corners and this is going to be the best fight that we are going to see from two peak heavyweights in the prime of their life."

Heated media conference

Both men have fought and won twice since their dramatic draw in Los Angeles, and Wilder -- who has clinched 41 of his 42 wins by knock out -- is now on the verge of breaking Muhammad Ali's record of 10 straight world heavyweight title defenses.

The pair exchanged shoves during a heated media conference Wednesday with security needed to separate the two heavyweights.

However, no one could stop the two firing volleys of verbal shots, with both accusing the other of being nervous ahead of the fight.

"When I knock you out, go do stand-up comedy. You've got a career there," Wilder said, laughing at Fury's trademark rhetoric. "You've got pillows for fists and that's why I kept running through you."

ESPN reported the traditional face-off between the fighters at Friday's weigh-in would not be going ahead over fears the two would clash again on stage.

Fury says the thought of losing to his American opponent has never crossed his mind, nor has any potential next fight against British rival Anthony Joshua.

"When I win I'm going to go home and I'm going to relax with the family for a bit," he said.

"Go back to the gym and train every day. Just normal routine life. Life doesn't change for the 'Gypsy King.'"

