Clear

Sofia Vergara joins 'America's Got Talent' as a judge

Article Image

Actress Sofia Vergara signed on with "America's Got Talent" as a judge just as the Emmy-winning show "Modern Family" airs its final season.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Sofia Vergara is taking a seat at the judge's table on "America's Got Talent."

"AGT" announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

"There's a new judge joining the #AGT FAMILY! Introducing @simoncowell, @howiemandel, @heidiklum, AND @sofiavergara as the Season 15 Judging Panel, with @terrycrews as your host!"

"I'm so happy to join my new family on ('America's Got Talent,') Vergara said in a statement to Variety. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show."

Heidi Klum will also return as a judge for the upcoming season, along with Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell.

Vergara is just coming off "Modern Family," which will end in April after 11 seasons.

The actress joins the show following Gabrielle Union's controversial exit. Julianne Hough also left the show last season.

Variety published a report in November alleging Union's contract was not picked up after she urged producers to report an incident involving a racist joke and after she was told her hairstyles on the show were "too black."

In December, Union wrote she had met with NBC and "AGT" representatives to address her departure and the culture at the show.

"I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change," Union wrote.

NBC, along "AGT" producers, said in a statement to CNN at the time they were "committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture."

CNN has contacted representatives for NBC for an update on the story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 42°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories