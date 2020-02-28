Clear

Justin Timberlake weighs in on Girl Scout cookie debate

Article Image

Justin Timberlake started a fierce debate on social media when he declared Samoas to be his favorite Girl Scout cookies over Thin Mints.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Justin Timberlake has some big thoughts about Samoas versus Thin Mints.

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer got in on the debate about the two flavors of Girl Scout cookies on Thursday.

Posting on his verified Instagram account, Timberlake put up a pair of videos talking about the two flavors.

"FOOD FOR THOUGHT. Double tap for DOUBLE SAMOAS," he wrote in the caption. "Comment for Thin Mints."

In the first video, the singer bites into a Samoa.

"You know, this one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you," he said as he tasted the cookie. "Ooh, do we support you!"

Apparently, Timberlake's love of coconut makes him Team Samoas.

But he totally gets that the debate is quite "contentious."

"Maybe we should start a survey," he said. "I know everybody automatically thinks about Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies."

With or without a survey, however, Timberlake shows no sign of abandoning coconut.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 46°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories