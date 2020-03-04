Clear

TikTok's unlikely 81-year-old cooking star says authenticity is the secret ingredient

Article Image

Stephen "Old Man Steve" Austin has amassed hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers thanks to his cooking videos.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Brian Ries, CNN

The video sharing app TikTok has exploded in popularity among young people, there's no doubt about that. But that hasn't stopped a self-styled octogenarian chef from using it.

Meet Stephen Austin, who as "Old Man Steve" is perhaps TikTok's unlikeliest star.

"People want to know what the secret is. I don't know that there is a secret," Austin told HLN in an interview Wednesday. "You just have to be yourself and if people like you then they're going to watch you."

The 81-year-old cook, who sports brightly colored bucket hats, has built a following amongst the younger set for videos that show him always cooking up a meal.

The Dallas, Texas, native started out making TikTok videos that showed him preparing a sandwich. He learned how to use the app by simply Googling it. When most users shot videos that show them learning the latest viral dances, Austin decided to make meals instead.

His segment "Cooking with Steve," where he makes simple dishes like turkey sandwiches, English muffins, and Corn Flakes with a banana, have been liked by nearly 6 million TikTok users.

"I'm not really cooking," he admitted. "I made a bowl of cereal."

But no matter what he's doing, it's his wholesome attitude and sense of humor that his fans appreciate.

Although he doesn't have any kids himself, many of his followers consider him their internet grandpa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories