US economy added 273,000 jobs in February

Article Image

The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell to a historically low 3.5%. The jobs survey was taken before coronavirus fears overtook Corporate America.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

This was far more than economists had predicted. Leading the gains were new jobs in health care and social assistance, food services and government, where 7,000 people were hired for the April Census.

The unemployment rate fell back to the historic low 3.5%.

Paychecks grew by 3% on average over the year leading up to February, and grew 0.3% in the month.

There was more even good news about previous months: An already strong January report was bumped higher to 273,000 new jobs as well.

The jobs survey was taken in the middle of February, before coronavirus fears overtook Corporate America.

The outbreak is weighing on business and investor sentiment, as well as the economic outlook. The strong report shows that the US labor market was in a good place before the outbreak reached American shores. Many expect that the March report will reflect the damage the virus has inflicted on business activity.

