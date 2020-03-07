Clear

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people

Article Image

Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel that collapsed in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Yong Xiong and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.

The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People's Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.

Forty-three people have been rescued from the rubble, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Search efforts were ongoing.

Among those rescued was a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.

Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.

It wasn't immediately clear why the building collapsed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Highs will be a little warmer on Saturday with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s . We should continue to be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by Sunday and Sunday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories