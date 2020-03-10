Clear

Dow futures fall 500 points while Asian markets struggle

CNN's Alison Kosik explains the stock market rebound after Monday brought historic losses. The Dow fluctuated more than 1,300 points between its lowest and highest levels before closing near the session's high.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy and Rob McLean, CNN Business

Asian markets struggled for direction Wednesday morning while US stock futures tumbled — adding to this week's volatility.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2% in early trade, the region's biggest loser. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.6%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite fared a little better, posting modest gains.

But Dow futures were last down 518 points, or 2.1%. Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures each declined around 2.3%.

All three major US indexes closed roughly 5% higher on Tuesday after briefly swinging into negative territory earlier in the day. The Dow's 1,167-point gain was its third best on record, while the S&P and Nasdaq recorded their best days since December 2018.

The whiplash for investors has been immense: Tuesday's rebound followed historic declines the day before. The Dow on Monday experienced its worst-ever one-day point drop.

The turbulence reflects the uncertainty that the coronavirus has caused for markets and broader economies around the world. The novel coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 113,000 people globally and 4,000 are dead, according to CNN's tally.

-- Laura He contributed to this report.

A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s to start the day. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain and more cloud cover. Warmer weather will return to the area on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching back into the 60s for highs.
