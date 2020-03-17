Clear
Mel Brooks and his son explain social distancing so you don't endanger our national treasure Mel Brooks

93-year-old comedy legend Mel Brooks and his son Max shared a light-hearted video to explain the importance of social distancing to protect older generations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Legendary comedian Mel Brooks and his son took to Twitter with a very funny -- but also very important -- message about social distancing.

Mel Brooks, 93, is in the group deemed high risk as the spread of COVID-19 continues due to his age .

His son, Max Brooks, said he is practicing social distancing so that his father -- nor any of his father's famous friends and fellow legendary figures -- get sick.

"If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be OK," Max Brooks said. "But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends."

He added: "When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you."

He emphasized his message with the hashtag #Dontbeaspreader.

Mel Brooks stood in the background behind a glass door during the whole video and mostly reacted to his son's message with facial expressions and gestures.

In the end, Mel Brooks got the last word, telling his son through the door, with perfect comedic delivery, "Go home."

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
