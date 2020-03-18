Clear
Celebrities find ways to amuse us on social media while we all social distance

Hollywood studios are postponing releases and halting production of major franchise movies like "The Matrix 4," "The Batman" and "Mission Impossible 7."

Celebrities aren't exempt from social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. So, they've simply found new ways to entertain us while we're all shut in.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed a mini-concert inside his house, calling it #TogetherAtHome.

"I thought what would be nice would be to check in with some of you out there and see how you're doing," he said."

John Legend took the idea and performed at home while his wife Chrissy Teigen joined him in a towel. Legend sang a number of tunes, including "All Of Me" and a song for his daughter Luna, who requested for "A Tale as Old as Time" from "Beauty and the Beast."

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are dancing their way through their time at home. The two posted a video doing the "Why Is Everything Chrome" dance challenge.

Chelsea Handler is holed up in Los Angeles doing jumpsuit only fashion shows.

"The Morning Show" star Mark Duplass is home writing "CORONA: The Musical."

He's on the drums.

He plays guitar.

Over to the piano.

David Spade is live from his "bunker." "It'll be crickets," he jokes, "Here I am inside."

Diane Keaton is playing Justin Bieber.

There's dancing at Madonna's.

Ellen DeGeneres recommends watching herself. She is.

Tiffany Haddish is using the time to deep condition.

Ricky Gervais is drinking at home.

"Stay well. Take vitamins. Wash your hands. Don't be selfish," he wrote on Instagram. "Make sure an elderly relative has everything they need. Some are too proud to ask. Be sensible. Drink at home. Everything you love doing you can do in a few weeks. Cheers."

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
